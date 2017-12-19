Everyone needs a helping hand every now and then, and a leopard that fell down a well in an Indian village was no exception.

An adult female leopard fell down the 30-foot well and had been there for a number of hours on Dec. 14 before residents of a village near Guwahati, a city in the northeastern state of Assam found her, the Telegraph reported.

Rescuing a leopard trapped in a well required some planning and more than a little bit of courage. Luckily, a veterinarian was more than up to the task.

After sedating the leopard with a tranquilizer dart, Bijoy Gogoi descended into the well using a ladder. Gogoi then secured the leopard in a harness and while people on the surface pulled the leopard up using a winch, he pushed the leopard up from the well.

Indian vet Bijoy Gogoi secured the trapped leopard before she was hoisted to the surface. (Photo: Biju Boro/AFP/Getty Images)

The entire rescue operation took two hours.

After the leopard was saved from the well, it was taken to the Assam State Zoo. The leopard was reportedly not injured from her ordeal.

The rescue stands in stark contrast to other reported leopard incidents. In January, a leopard was chased through an Indian city, during which 35 people were injured. It had been 60 years since a leopard had been seen in that area. More recently, a leopard injured eight members of a village in November (graphic content warning) and was subsequently beaten to death.

Leopards are a protected species in India, but habitat loss and poaching have played a part in driving the animals to more populated areas. Poaching in particular has been cause for concern, with 53 of the 131 leopard deaths in India during the first three months of 2017 attributed to poaching.