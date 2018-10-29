Police officers rush to save drowning kangaroo

When police officers were called to a beach near Melbourne, Australia, they probably didn't expect to be wading waist-deep in cold, choppy waters to save a kangaroo in distress.

But this is Australia, after all.

And the kangaroo in question had hardly a moment to spare.

So, into those chilly waters plunged Sgts. Christopher Russo and Kirby Tonkin.

"He had less than a minute," Russo told the Herald Sun. "He went under and as he came up, you could see foam coming out of his nose. He was drowning.

"I grabbed his tail and Kirby cradled his head and dragged him onto the beach and cleared his lungs to get the water out of him. Then we just started to push on his chest and he started breathing again and I could feel a heartbeat."

Swaddled in blankets and clinging to life, the kangaroo was taken back to the police station in the seaside town of Rosebud. But that's where the limits of police training in kangaroo rescue became all-too apparent. Not exactly sure what to do with the marsupial, officers put him in a holding cell.

Fortunately, Michelle Thomas of Animalia Wildlife Shelter showed up soon after to bail him out.



"We went down there and sedated him," she tells MNN. "And then transported him back to our shelter."

The kangaroo was swaddled in blankets and brought back to the police station. (Photo: Animalia Wildlife Shelter)

Once there, the misadventuring marsupial was given intravenous fluids, as well as antibiotics and treatment for some seriously worn-down nails.

From there, the patient was transferred to another shelter — one with the facilities to properly care for a 67-pound kangaroo.

The kangaroo is expected to bounce back from his ordeal. (Photo: Animalia Wildlife Shelter)

"He had taken in water," Thomas adds. "There was a little bit of water in his lungs."

Thanks to this chain of compassion, the kangaroo is already bouncing back nicely — and may be returned to the wild as early as today.

With, perhaps, a healthier respect for Australian beaches.

Police officers rush to save drowning kangaroo

Australian police officers jump into cold waters to save a kangaroo's life.