Snack-hunting raccoon caught red-handed in Florida vending machine

A raccoon got stuck in the Pine Ridge High School vending machine. (Photo: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

Deputy Danny Clifton was filling in for the normal campus officer at Pine Ridge High School when he got an unexpected alert about a robbery.

The Florida high school's vending machine had been infiltrated. The perpetrator was none other than a hungry raccoon.

"This gentleman was apprehended today while committing a burglary of a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School," the Volusia County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook.

Luckily, Deputy Clifton was normally a part of the county's agricultural unit and knew exactly what to do.

The raccoon was rescued from the vending machine and is safe. (Photo: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

He called Deltona Animal Control, which helped him put the vending machine on a dolly so they could wheel it away to the edge of the campus.

They opened the vending machine door, giving the raccoon a safe exit. It's unknown if he actually got a snack for all his efforts.

"We're glad he’s OK and free to get on with his next adventure," the sheriff's office said in an email to MNN.

