This drugstore cowboy represents only the latest in a long string of strange raccoon incidents in Toronto, Canada. (Photo: Bryson_M/Twitter)

Raccoons have a funny way of showing up where they shouldn’t be — and acting like it’s perfectly normal.

Back in 2015, a raccoon scaled a 700-foot tall construction crane in Toronto, Canada, left a poo at that perilous perch and then ambled back down to the street.

Instagram this, the raccoon seemed to mutter to the gawking crowd.

In 2016, one of the bristle-tailed bandits lumbered onto a Toronto subway car and did what most people do on the morning commute — casually sniff people and stare blankly from face to face.

Earlier this month, another raccoon did pretty much the same thing, boarding a downtown subway and then acting offended when people noticed.

In Raccoon City news, this cute fella is awaiting Animal Services in relative comfort and absolute safety in our offices at Bloor Station. Special Constables made the humane capture on a southbound train at 9:34 this morning. pic.twitter.com/kb4lrsLPKS — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) December 8, 2017

Sensing a recurring theme here? Besides the fact that raccoons approach life with an unrivaled joie de whatever?

That’s right. Toronto. The Canadian city is fast becoming a mecca for masked marauders bent on misadventure.

In the latest episode, a raccoon walked into a downtown Toronto pharmacy in mid-December and — stop us if you’ve heard this one before — acted like he might have been checking the balance of his rewards points.

Another day, another odd raccoon sighting in Toronto. This one was playing the role of security guard inside @ShopprsDrugMart.



Help us give it a name: https://t.co/fTefhavlwc pic.twitter.com/2ea7iFUQcm — Metro Toronto (@metrotoronto) December 18, 2017

Or keeping people at the self-checkout counter honest.

just another normal patron of a Toronto shoppers drug mart pic.twitter.com/U419sg9b1L — bryson (@Bryson_M) December 17, 2017

Let’s just come out with it: What's up with Toronto and its casual raccoon encounters?

Maybe the city’s raccoons are trying to send a message: something about sharing the city, and would you please stop putting rocks on garbage bins so they can feed their families, too?

Or maybe raccoons just want a little recognition. Maybe the next time Toronto erects a statue of one of its prominent citizens, city council might consider a raccoon.

Because if not, just maybe one of them will climb to the top of that statue and leave the kind of message that doesn't easily wash away.