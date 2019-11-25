Young seal found in a California parking deck is taking a well-deserved rest

Firefighters in Redwood City, California, got a call about a lost visitor in a parking deck. It was a northern fur seal baby without a mother — a true fish out of water.

The firefighters rescued the pup — which they named Santos — and took him back to the fire station where he was picked up by the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito for monitoring and treatment.

"Northern fur seals spend their entire lives way off continental shelf and are rarely ever seen," Giancarlo Rulli, marketing and communications associate for the center, told MNN. "They are born on far-out islands and basically spend their lives at sea. For an animal to come to shore, there could be something potentially wrong with the patient or it was separated from its mother and hasn’t the developed skills to be on its own."

Santos will be examined by the center's veterinarians to determine the pup's gender and health, Rulli says. They are giving the pup alone time for a day to let it decompress.

"We were letting it relax because there was so much human interaction," Rulli says. "We were giving it its space and letting it settle. They we'll see what its long term prognosis will be."

Santos the rescued northern fur seal rests at The Marine Mammal Center. (Photo: © The Marine Mammal Center)

They will likely tube-feed Santos a fish formula, depending on how it responds when volunteers offer the pup some fish. Then they'll introduce him to the center's other northern fur seal pups in hopes it will learn to eat well on its own.

Because northern fur seals are born in June, it's likely that Santos is about 5 months old.

"It may have been separated from mom and took a wrong turn," Rulli says.

There's some speculation that the animal may have sought refuge in the garage, which is about a block and a half from a creek, according to SFGate.



Fortunately, the pup appears to be very active and seems to be in decent health. If all goes well, the pup will eventually be released. It will depend on how quickly it starts to forage on its own and how healthy it is.

"We want to make sure we send it back with ample fat reserves and the ability to find appropriate food sources," Rulli says. "It could be weeks, it could be months."

The seal pup is incredibly cute and is attracting lots of headlines, but Rulli cautions that people should never approach wildlife in a similar situation.

"The best thing to do is to keep your distance if you're not using your zoom on your camera, you're too close," Rulli says. "It's important that people keep their distance and call their marine mammal responder or local police department."

Young seal found in a California parking deck is taking a well-deserved rest

A northern fur seal cub was found in a California parking deck, separated from its mother.