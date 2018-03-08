When I first got to Morocco, I was a little nervous about all the street dogs running around. But I quickly learned that Morrocan street dogs are a different breed from other dogs I had encountered.

The dogs I met were weirdly friendly for street dogs. In fact, they felt more like collective pets, rather than wild animals. Also, they were adorable. I have the photos to prove it.

Being a street dog is hard work. Even the toughest puppies get tired. (Photo: Ilana Strauss)

Here's the photo that should be on this dog's movie poster. (Photo: Ilana Strauss)

This mama had three puppies, and all but this one had been adopted by the time I left. (Photo: Ilana Strauss)

A pack of dogs usually played by the beach around sunset. (Photo: Ilana Strauss)

He was hanging out by the beach, living it up. (Photo: Ilana Strauss)

A crowd of tourists couldn't stop photographing these guys, including me. (Photo: Ilana Strauss)

This guy sat still for me for almost 10 minutes, an eternity in dog time. (Photo: Ilana Strauss)