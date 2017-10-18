Regardless of where you live, you've likely seen at least one rat scurrying about. Be it through a barn in the country or away from an overstuffed trash bin on a city street, rats often set up shop alongside us humans. After all, we supply plenty of shelter and food for the rodents, so why wouldn't they follow us around?

This is especially true once autumn begins, according to Orkin, the pest control company. As the temperature drops, rats (and mice) seek places to ride out fall and winter in relative comfort and safety. This means buildings, like skyscrapers and homes, can become dens for rats. Indeed, per the National Pest Management Association, some 20 million rats invade homes every year.

"Rats and mice begin looking for warmer, more insulated places to get through the winter, and these too often happen to be our homes or businesses," said John Kane, entomologist and Technical Director of Orkin's Midwest Region.

Since fall marks the start of rodent season, Orkin releases a list of the top 50 "rattiest" cities in the U.S. based on the number of rodent treatments — residential and commercial — they perform from September of one year to September of the next.

Here are the cities that varmints favored between 2016 and 2017:

Chicago New York Los Angeles San Francisco-Oakland Washington, D.C. Philadelphia Detroit Baltimore Seattle-Tacoma Dallas-Fort Worth Denver Minneapolis-St. Paul Cleveland-Akron Atlanta Boston Hartford-New Haven Portland, Oregon Miami-Ft. Lauderdale Indianapolis Houston Milwaukee Pittsburgh New Orleans Cincinnati Richmond-Petersburg Sacramento-Stockton Kansas City Charlotte Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News Buffalo Columbus, Ohio St. Louis Raleigh-Durham Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo San Diego Albany-Schenectady San Antonio Tampa-St. Petersburg Rochester, New York Nashville Champaign-Springfield-Decatur Greenville-Spartanburg Memphis Phoenix Syracuse West Palm Beach Orlando-Daytona Beach Madison Flint-Saginaw Green Bay-Appleton

Chicago has had the dubious honor of being the top city for three years running, and New York has clung to the No. 2 spot like it's a slice of pizza. New Orleans and Cincinnati saw the most gains in their rat problem compared to last year, jumping 15 and 10 spots, respectively. Some cities have gotten better however. Raleigh–Durham dropped 11 notches from where it landed on the list last year, while Albany–Schenectady and West Palm Beach both fell 10 spots from the previous year.

Perhaps in a sign that Orkin needs to step up its own game, the company's home city of Atlanta not only landed at No. 14 on the list this year, but it moved up two spots as well. It's just like that ancient Roman saying goes: Who watches the rat watchers?