Cute snails can't stop playing with baby carrot

You probably don't think of snails as creatures that seek out fun.

But Randolph and Mortimer are here to prove you wrong. A baby carrot was all they needed to have the time of their lives.

In the video above, you can see the mollusks taking turns flipping and climbing on a baby carrot placed in their tank.

It's a time-lapse video, so the snails aren't moving this quickly, but that just means their curiosity and fun lasted a lot longer!

The description of the video on YouTube offers more insight on Randolph and Mortimer's play time:

"I have two nerite snails named Randolph and Mortimer (yes, after the Dukes in Trading Places). They are sisters who have lived with me for over a year. Up until this point, I had offered them a few types of food that they were not interested in, but one day I offered this baby carrot to them and shortly after, found Randolph doing what you see in this video. I left the carrot in for about a week, during which time Randolph and Mortimer ate the whole thing. In this video, I don't think she's eating it, but simply playing. I have other videos of her eating where you can clearly see her moving her head and engaged in the activity of eating. This is just her having fun. I am a 'fish person' with many rescued fish and aquatic pets just trying to show the world what lovely people fish, snails, shrimp, and others are! They have so much personality and are so fun to be around!"

So the next time you're bored, be inspired by these two snails and find something simple yet satisfying to pass the time!

