Beachgoers help beached whales (Photo: Jordan Chriqui/Coastal Backwater Adventures)

A group of pilot whales beached themselves on St. Simons Island on the coast of Georgia earlier this week, and humans were quick to respond.

The behavior, which is uncommon in this area, resulted in the deaths of three whales.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is monitoring the situation, though they believe the threat to this pod has passed.

The videos above show several people trying to help push the massive marine mammals back out to sea.

Social media posts estimated that between 20 to 30 whales ended up on the beach.

Officials say the pod of whales was seen again Wednesday swimming offshore.

"While stranding is a known natural occurrence, the only thing we can do is to continue pushing them out to sea," DNR senior wildlife Clay George said.

People at the St. Simon's pier try to help the whales. (Photo: Georgia Department of Natural Resources)

Among cetaceans, a group that includes whales and dolphins, the pilot whale is one of the most common species known to strand itself on beaches in mass numbers.

Officials plan to perform an autopsy on two of the whales that died to look for clues to the cause of the beaching.

Beachgoers help save stranded whales

Vacationers and residents in St. Simons Island on the coast of Georgia help pilot whales in distress.