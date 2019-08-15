You know that feeling you get when you sense someone is looking at you? Maybe burrowing owls get that feeling too.

The adorable video above from CONTENTbible is the result of a hidden camera intended to observe a group of these owls. These birds have a naturally grumpy look on their faces under any conditions, but they become notably more so when they discover this mechanical thing watching their every move.

That just won't do.

As the owls march toward the camera, they keep their eyes locked on the "intruder." It doesn't end well for the camera.

Researchers from The Hawk Conservancy set up the camera to learn more about the behavior of these owls.

On this day, they learned a camera is no match for the burrowing owl's protective instincts.

What burrowing owls think of hidden cameras

