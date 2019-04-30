Canadian firefighter rescues cougar from tree

Firefighters know it's a slow day when the call comes in to rescue a cat out of a tree. But sometimes, the cat in question changes the equation.
Trevor Partlo, a firefighter in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, got the call this week to climb up a tree and bring down a very large cougar.
The frightened, young male cougar was wandering near the Gorge Waterway. Conservation officers and police worked together to locate and move the cougar away from such a public area.
Conservation officers tranquilized the cougar so it could be safely relocated. Once the animal was sound asleep, Partlo had to climb up and get him — and you better believe he made sure the 80-pound cougar was sound asleep.
"Don't fall, and just make sure he's asleep," Partlo told CTV News in Vancouver Island. "I gave him a little pet just to make sure he didn't do anything."
Once the cougar and Partlo were on the ground, the conservation officers conducted a medical check. They then found a remote area in the wild where the cougar could be released.
The encounter is one both Partlo and his cougar acquaintance surely won't forget any time soon.