The Freedom Farm Sanctuary in Israel is all about changing how humans see farm animals. While that may take a bit of time, the atmosphere of rethinking connections is already at work between the farm's animals.

Case in point: this heart-melting encounter between a cat and a cow. It starts with the cow rubbing the back of the cat with its snout, and from there, it just becomes a nuzzle fest! The cat and the calf boop snouts, a friendly proper greeting, and the cat begins hopping a bit to rub its flank against the cow's nose.

The crows of a nearby rooster would seem to signal not the dawning of the sun, but the dawning of an incredibly cute new animal friendship.