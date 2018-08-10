The desire to experience flight isn't limited to just us humans. It seems our nearest relatives, chimpanzees, would like to take to the skies, too. And t least one pair of chimps is trying to simulate it the same way we do.

These two chimps were spotted by members of the Taï Chimpanzee Project in the national park of the same name in the Ivory Coast. The adult is balancing an infant on its feet and shaking it, not unlike how we will balance a kid on our feet, giving them the experience of soaring through the air like an airplane.

The chimp adds a little more fun to the experience by shaking the infant gently, as if to simulate turbulence. Humans do this — my father certainly did — so it's not surprising that the sensation of rocking while flying would appear in the playtime of chimps, too.

We don't know if this infant and the adult are related, but the playtime fun is an adorable sight, and one capped off with a loving hug.

Play is an important aspect of primate life. It creates social bonds and can pass on valuable skills. And it's certainly fun to watch.