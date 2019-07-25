Rare encounter with piglet squid leaves deep sea explorers at a loss for scientific words

"It kind of looks like it has a nose and eyes, right? And hair? ... And lipstick."

"It's like a weird reindeer head."



That was the reaction of those aboard the research vessel Nautilus when they came across an interesting-looking squid in the central Pacific Ocean. It may not sound scientific, but their enthusiasm and curiosity counts.

It turns out this memorable creature is actually a piglet squid.

Explorers capture video of a piglet squid. (Photo: OET/NautilusLive)

The Nautilus team got a rare, close-up encounter with this see-through squid that has a siphon that looks like a snout.

The piglet squid is able to regulate buoyancy with an ammonia-filled internal chamber, and it often floats with its tentacles above its head as you can see in the video.

The video was recorded at about 4,544 feet below the surface of the ocean near Palmyra Atoll.

The Nautilus expeditions are funded by the nonprofit Ocean Exploration Trust. They explore the deep ocean waters of the Marine National Monument.

