Divers discover new fish, miss large shark hovering over them

Sometimes you can't see the forest for the trees. Take these researchers from the California Academy of Sciences, for example.

In the video above, they're in the process of discovering a new species of fish, not noticing a large shark swimming above their heads. From where you're sitting, you'd be hard-pressed to miss the bluntnose sixgill shark hovering just above them.

Their colleague, who's capturing the video, calls out to them — with little success.



The suspenseful but entertaining video is only enhanced by the divers' voices, which sound more like famous cartoon chipmunks than human voices, and are a little difficult to understand. That's the result of a special gas mixture containing helium; the researchers need it to dive to these depths.

The good news is that the sixgill shark isn't usually spotted in that area, an indication of a healthy ecosystem.

As for their discovery, researchers Hudson Pinheiro and Luiz Rocha found and named the new fish, Tosanoides aphrodite, more than 400 feet underwater. They were diving near a reef in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, almost exactly between Brazil and South Africa when they made the discovery. Their work is part of Hope for Reefs, an Academy of Sciences initiative to research and restore coral reefs around the globe.

And by the way, the fish they discovered has neon pink, purple and yellow stripes. It's a sight to behold — after you get over the shock of seeing the shark.

