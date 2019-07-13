In Utrecht, bus stops have become bee stops. (Photo: BrightVibes)

One city in the Netherlands is expanding biodiversity in a buzz-worthy way.

About 316 bus stops in Utrecht have been planted with sedums as a way of helping honey bees and bumblebees in the city.

The new additions to the stops also help capture fine dust and store rainwater, according to BrightVibes.com.

"A green roof is good for a healthy and livable city. The city can therefore better cope with climate problems," the city's website says about the project.



The roofs are maintained by workers using electric vehicles, and the bus stops have also been fitted with energy-efficient LED lights and bamboo benches.

In addition, the city hopes to have 55 electric buses by the end of 2019 and a completely clean public transportation system by 2028.

A green roof can also help with runoff. (Photo: BrightVibes)

The city is hoping the green roof trend will catch on: Residents can apply for funding to transform their houses, too.

It's all part of a plan to create a more sustainable city, and perhaps to provide a model for others to replicate.

In the meantime, they're content to make the local bees (and the local bus riders) a little happier.

How Dutch bus stops are helping bees

