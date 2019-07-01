Film colorfully celebrates the cycles of nature

French filmmaker Thomas Blanchard uses color to highlight some of the many beautiful things that exist in our world. The award-winning artist has done so again with his latest film, "-N- Uprising."

Blanchard calls the 8K film "an experimental video that evokes the cycles of nature." It highlights several species of insects and flowers on vivid colored backgrounds.

He observed insects for seven months to make the film. Blanchard focused on the cycle during which a caterpillar turns into chrysalis, and eventually into a butterfly.

This project shows Blanchard's brilliant use of color, this time in the natural world. His previous works used vibrant colors to explore coffee, flowers and many more concepts.

As Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, "Nature always wears the colors of the spirit." Blanchard apparently agrees.

