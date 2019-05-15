Get face to face with wild African lions

Getting up close and personal with a wild African lion may seem terrifying, but it can also be an astonishing — and safe — experience if there's a live camera and computer screen between you and the big cat.

Thanks to explore.org and Africam, we have the incredible video above of two young lions coming right up to the streaming camera to gaze into your eyes.

The Nadeli Cat-Eye Africam is located in Olifants West Game Reserve in South Africa. The video shows the Thakazile lion pride on May 9, when the gathering of more than 14 lions at a given time roamed, cuddled and played.

The video below is a longer clip from the live stream. People around the world were able to watch these majestic predators up close, all from the comfort of their phones or computers.

Africam has several live cameras that stream wild African animals like lions, elephants, rhinos, buffalos and leopards throughout each day and night.

Lions are the only big cats known to live in groups called prides. The male of the pride boasts a large mane and defends the pride's territory, while the female lions serve as the primary hunters.

African lions can grow nearly 4 feet (1.2 meters) tall, up to 9 feet (2.7 meters) long from head to tail, and tend to weigh between 265 and 420 pounds (120 to 190 kilograms). Their roar can be heard up to 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) away.

Sadly, the species' wild population has plummeted by 40% over the last three decades, largely due to loss of living space and conﬂicts with people.

These videos and live cameras offer a great way to experience their courage, strength and beauty as conservationists around the world work to save this mammal.

