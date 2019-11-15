Giant whale swims beneath California surfers

Surfing is a thrill on its own, but imagine looking down into the sea and witnessing a large whale swimming beneath you and your friends.

That thrill was shared by a group of surfers at Dana Point, just south of Los Angeles. And, it was all captured on drone footage.

Eighteen-year old Payton Landaas was flying his drone around the beach when he spotted the giant whale moving towards the group of surfers.

"It was completely surreal and so insane," Landaas told NBC News.

The video shows how the surfers didn't seem to notice as the giant animal began to approach. Only one surfer quickly began swimming away when the whale flicked his tail.

No doubt, this is one encounter the surfers and Landaas will never forget.

Ben Bolton looks at everything through a video lens.

