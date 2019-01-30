The recent barrage of cold weather and snow has forced many around the United States to do whatever they can to stay warm and stay inside.

Meanwhile, over in Austria, these horses take a much different approach, seeming to celebrate the arrival of a new snowfall. For them, it's an excuse to frolic around in the white stuff.

A meter of snow fell in Penningberg, Austria, in early January. The horses in the video embrace it, wanting nothing more than to run around together — sort of like dogs do!

It might seem crazy to us, but the video even shows the horses burying themselves in the frozen tundra.

So while you're snuggled up in your blanket with a cup of hot cocoa, don't forget the playful side of snow.

Watch these horses frolic in the snow

