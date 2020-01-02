Watch an elk herd run majestically across the Colorado foothills

Sometimes Mother Nature is at its best from a distance.

The serene yet engaging video above shows a massive herd of elk running across the Colorado foothills about 20 miles northwest of Denver.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife Northeast Region shared this video on Twitter. One of their rangers filmed the majestic group of animals on Dec. 26.

There are easily more than 150 elk moving together in the foggy weather.

"Colorado is home to some 287,000 elk — the largest elk population in the world. It is quite the sight to see a large elk herd move across the landscape," Colorado Parks & Wildlife wrote.

Once dwindling in numbers, the elk population has had a resurgence over the past couple of decades, thanks to conservation efforts that have also helped other animal populations across the state.

Ben Bolton looks at everything through a video lens.

