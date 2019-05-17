Sloths aren't the fastest creatures in the animal kingdom. So when one man saw a sloth in the streets of Brazil, he had to stop and help the poor creature.

The video above was taken in Rio Santos. The man gently grabs the sloth and walks him over to a nearby tree, while another person blocks oncoming traffic.

But the best part comes later in the video, as the man gently lets go of the sloth once it has securely attached itself to the trunk.

The sloth looks back, reaches out its arm, slightly moves its head and gives a long blink at the man.

Both man and the sloth then go on their ways.

The sweet moment is just another reminder of the difference we can make by taking the time to help the animals (and the people) around us.

How does a sloth say 'Thank you'?

