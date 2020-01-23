The bald eagle is the second largest raptor in North America. The massive bird of prey captured in the video above weighs in the larger end of the scale.

The slow-motion footage was captured by Matt Karolian, the general manager of Boston.com. He noticed the bald eagle on a street in Melrose, a city within the Greater Boston metropolitan area.

Stunned onlookers watched as the bird feasted on something in the road, not far from the Wyoming Hill stop of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority commuter train, according to Boston.com.

As it takes off, you can see the bird's incredible wingspan as it heads toward a line of cars and over some power lines.

No wonder these majestic raptors were chosen to be America's national bird!

Ben Bolton looks at everything through a video lens.

Watch a massive bald eagle take off from a Boston street in slow motion

