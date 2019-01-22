Hundreds of elk were spotted in Washington state as they ran across a road at the Wild Horse Wind and Solar Facility on land owned by Puget Sound Energy in Bellevue.

The video is stunning on its own — plus, it's not every day you see such a large herd on the move.

The energy company has several conservation and restoration efforts in place to help protect the elk and other wildlife near their facility. Puget Sound Energy has set aside nearly 800 acres of habitat for these many types of wildlife and plants.

Watch a massive herd of elk cross a road in Washington state

A massive herd of elk crosses a road in Washington state in this astonishing video.