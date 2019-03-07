Remember the good ol' days, when you could run around like a maniac and jump into a massive colorful ball pit with your friends?

Now thanks to a wildlife park in Australia, a mob of meerkats are getting to experience the same thing.

In the video above, meerkats at Australia's Symbio Wildlife Park in Wollongong, New South Wales, dig around and play in a ball pit.

It's adorable to see the energy and joy they have as they explore their new play area. They even look back up at their caretaker — just like a young child would — to make sure it's okay to jump in.

These particular meerkats are friendly, but it's always good to remember that these animals are part of the mongoose family and might not be so nice if you encountered one in the wild.

How many meerkats can you fit in a ball pit?

