Monarch butterflies make a pit stop in Colorado

Every year, waves of monarch butterflies migrate to south and west as colder weather arrives in parts of the United States.

The movement generally begins in October as the butterflies make their way to Mexico and Southern California.

The video above was taken by workers at Colorado's Parks and Wildlife division, and it shows thousands of monarchs — on the trees and fluttering in the wind.

The butterflies decided to make a pit stop and rest at John Martin Reservoir State Park on their way to Mexico.

"For the past couple years, Colorado Parks and Wildlife technicians have specifically planted pollinator seed mixes in plots at state wildlife areas in the Southeast Region as a response to the worldwide collapse of butterfly populations," said Bill Vogrin, Colorado Parks and Wildlife public information officer for the Southeast Region.



Experts at the park counted upwards of 20 species on a specific pollinator plot earlier in the week.

Unfortunately, temperatures took a dive in the region and the bulk of the butterfly migration has already moved further south.



Monarch butterflies return to the same exact trees every year, even if a new generation is in place. They're also the only known insect that migrates more than 2,500 miles for the winter.

If you want to check out the known landing spots for these beautiful migrating butterflies, check out this map put together by Monarch City USA.

