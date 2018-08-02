When a newborn giant panda cub was introduced to the world via video just two weeks after he was born, the itty-bitty fuzzy baby wasn't very impressed. He yawned and stretched while napping and wriggling his tiny little body.



The cub was born July 12 at Chimelong Safari Park in China's Guangdong Province, according to the Daily Mail. Later on in the video, the yet-unnamed-cub is shown nursing and being licked by his doting mother, Long Long. Following Chinese tradition, he will get a name when he is 100 days old.

In the meantime, the young panda will take his time growing up. Panda cubs don't open their eyes until they are 6 weeks old and really don't start moving around until they are 3 months old. They continue to nurse until they are 9 months old.

Giant pandas were taken off the endangered species list by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in 2016 and are now classified as vulnerable. In 2014, a nationwide census found 1,864 giant pandas in the wild in China. However, the conservation group says the species still faces obstacles. Climate change is predicted to eliminate more than one-third of the panda's bamboo habitat in the next 80 years, so the animal's population is expected to decline again.