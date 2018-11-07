The video above may inspire cheesy jokes, but it's a seriously impressive display of the power of chum salmon.

A woman was driving near a flooded creek in Shelton, Washington, when she noticed streaks of water shooting across the wet pavement ahead.

The area near the road is known for hosting hundreds of chum salmon, and the fish were trying to use the flooded waters to shoot across to another creek.

You can see the sheer force of each fish as it thrashes its body to generate the power needed to move across the road.

Chum salmon are one of the largest species of Pacific salmon, second only to Chinook salmon in size. Another odd fact: Chum males develop canine-like fangs if they enter fresh water.

Think about that for a second — and that will banish any thoughts of turning the scenario above into a fishing opportunity.



Why did the salmon cross the road?

