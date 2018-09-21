Whether it be a fire drill or simply figuring out where to stand in a bank, humans sometimes have trouble getting themselves into an organized line. Shrews, however, have no such hang-ups.

In the video above, you see what's called a shrew caravan. Young shrews grab the base of their littermate's tail, with the mother at the lead, forming a line of shrews moving along at a rapid pace. You can see how quickly the line adapts as the mother shrew ducks into the hole and the tail end of the caravan just follows along, not even going into the hole once some of their siblings are already out. If only elementary school children could be so easily arranged.

According to The Mammal Society, a caravan of shrews occurs in one of two instances. The first instance is when the mother is leading her litter on an expedition to explore their surroundings, helping the young 'uns get a sense of things. The second is much less leisurely. Shrews will form caravans if their nest has been disturbed and they're looking to escape.

The result, either way, is a decidedly adorable family gathering. Let's just hope the reason for the caravan in the video above is about exploration and not escape.

Shrews escape from danger in a cute way

Shrews form a caravan when their nest is disturbed, and it's pretty cute.