Live cam offers rare peek at snowy owl nest

A new live web cam offers a rare glimpse of an active snowy owl nest.

The camera is located in Barrow, Alaska, and is part of the 2019 Snowy Owl Project. This is the 29th year of the project, which studies the owls from June through September.

The cam is a joint effort by explore.org and the Owl Research Institute. This is only the second time they've been able to offer a live cam of this majestic raptor.

A snowy owl lands at the nest (Photo: explore.org)

Snowy owls became more popular with the release of the "Harry Potter" books and films, but there's so much to know about them beyond their beauty.

This particular nest is fun to watch because of the time of the year. Not only are the owls nesting and have babies, but the almost 24-hour daylight in the Arctic means there is no wrong time to check in on the owls.

You can watch the live cam below or the highlight reel at the top of this file where you can see the young owls and the parents returning with food.

It's common for snowy owls to build their nests on the ground, and even prefer having them on a hill of sorts to keep an eye on potential predators.

The male owl typically spends most of his time hunting or waiting nearby to defend the nest if necessary.

The chicks in this nest are between 1 and 2 weeks old at the moment. They'll grow up quickly and leave the nest though, so enjoy this rare seasonal live cam while you can!

