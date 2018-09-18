A boat full of lucky whale-watching tourists saw the spectacle of a lifetime when three humpback whales launched themselves out of the water one-by-one in spectacular fashion.

Seeing a triple breach is rare, even for Tom Goodwin, the biologist who owns the whale watching company. Goodwin has been studying and helping whales for 35 years, and he's one of most experienced guides in the world.

The amazing video was taken by passenger Edmond Giroux on Aug. 17 in Nova Scotia. You can see all three whales come just above the water at the same time near the boat.



Once they simultaneously submerge, tension builds as the whale watchers see them swim out into the distance. All of a sudden, one whale launches itself to the left, followed by the second in the middle and the third on the right.

In the video, you can hear the excitement and wonder in the cheering voices of those onboard.

The Facebook post from Ocean Explorations Zodiac Whale Cruises explained that the first whale swam up to and surfaced near the boat. It "interacted" with those on the boat before the other two whales surfaced next to it. The post says the three whales floated near the boat for many minutes before taking off and breaching.

Stunning video captures a triple whale breach off coast of Nova Scotia

