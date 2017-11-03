Corralling more than one child around bedtime can be a challenge for even a veteran parent, and it appears that the same holds true for panda cubs.

These seven cubs at the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda have been separated in plastic tubs before it's time to go to bed, but these cubs appear to want to have a sleepover instead. Well, some of them, anyway. The panda in the bottom right crate seems to already be sound asleep.

And it must be able to sleep anywhere consider all the shenanigans. The panda in the top far left crate is doing its best to get to the bottom row. Obviously it wants to hang out with its buddies. Meanwhile, at the other end of the top row, another panda is doing its best to get out of its crate, and by the end of the video, it's the only one to successfully escape. (Maybe it was charged with getting the snacks for the sleepover?)