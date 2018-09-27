Coming between a seal and its lunch might just earn you a slap in the face. One kayaker near New Zealand's South Island learned that lesson the hard way.

A viral video has surfaced showing a seal swimming towards a kayaker, launching out of the water with an octopus in its mouth, and slinging the octopus towards the man.

The floundering mollusk appears to hit Kyle Mulinder in the face before latching onto the bottom of his kayak. The bizarre clip was posted to Instagram but soon made the rounds around the internet.

"I was like 'Mate, what just happened?' It was weird because it happened so fast, but I could feel all the hard parts of the octopus on my face like 'dum dum dum'," Mulinder told CNN.

The octopus remained suctioned to the bottom of Mulinder's kayak until a fellow kayaker pried it off with an oar.

"We instantly started laughing, we certainly got surprised," Taiyo Masuda, a friend on the trip, told CNN. "We are all adventure guys, but we don't encounter that every day! Such a raw moment, brought us so much laughter to all of us all day long... What a day to remember!"

Mulinder and his friends were recording videos with the latest GoPro camera model when the incident occurred.

In an interview with Yahoo7 News, Mulinder said he was simply "in the wrong place at the wrong time" — the seal was hunting the octopus.

Seals are known to grab an octopus underwater, bring it to the surface and thrash it so hard that one of its limbs will pull off from the body. Not pleasant for the octopus, but a good snack for the seal.

When a seal slaps you in the face with an octopus, don't take it personally

Startling video shows a seal slapping a man with an octopus. It wasn't intentional, but it does shed light on a known seal behavior.