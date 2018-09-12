We've all been told at one point or another that we should help a friend in need. While not every organism on the planet sets a good example, the bees shown in the video above certainly do.

One bee is covered in honey after falling from the hive and getting stuck. Luckily, Peter Walkosz — who hail from a family of beekeepers in Michigan— was there to help.

Walkosz saw the bee stuck in the honey extractor and couldn't just let her stay there to die.

He gently moved her back to the hive, and that's when her bee sisters kicked into action.

In the incredible video above, the other bees come up to their honey-covered sister bee to help clean her. In 30 minutes, she was ready to fly again, thanks to her fellow hive-mates.

Bees are some of the most important pollinators on Earth, and even though worker bees expend endless effort for their hive during their short life-spans, it won't stop them from taking care of each other.

Watch as a bee covered in honey gets a hand from its fellow bees

