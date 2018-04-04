It sometimes takes a little while for human babies to begin to resemble their parents, and it turns out that this holds true for butterflies and caterpillars, too.

In this clip from "Sex, Lies and Butterflies," a PBS "Nature" special, we get a glimpse of the reproduction cycle of the painted lady butterfly. Unlike the painted lady itself, which has wings with shades of tan, orange and brown, its eggs are tiny, aqua-colored jewels. As the clip explains, the painted lady can lay these eggs at any angle thanks to a special glue that affixes the eggs to the leaf. And that leaf is important since it'll be the baby caterpillar's first food source when it hatches in five days.

When the caterpillars hatch, they'll look nothing like their parents. They maintain the blue hue as they squirm out of their pinhead-sized eggs, though it eventually seems to fade away to "a black spiky suit."

Perhaps the most adorable moment in the clip is watching the freshly hatched caterpillars — which are smaller than a grain of rice — struggle to get over obstacles as small as the hairs on the leaf where they hatched.

It's an underdog story we can appreciate.