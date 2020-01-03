Watch a flock of starlings fly across a beautiful Irish sunset

There are many ways to celebrate the start of a new year. Michael Molamphy may have rung in 2020 in one of the most majestic ways possible.

He captured beautiful footage of a flock of starlings flying in a murmuration against a gorgeous Irish sunset backdrop.

Molamphy filmed the birds at Tipperary Lake in Luska, Ireland. The passerines glide in unison almost like a well-planned ballet against the pink and orange sky.

Starlings can grow up to 14 inches in length and weigh up to 14 ounces. They are a highly social family of birds and are known for large flight formations like the one you see in the video.

A mesmerizing sunset and a coordinated avian performance are the best way to start the year — all courtesy of Mother Nature.

Ben Bolton looks at everything through a video lens.

