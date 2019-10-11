It's that time of the year when ghosts levitate and the creepiest of crawlies appear in the night.

So it's the perfect time for the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby to share this video, though it's not for the faint of heart.

It begins with the reptile park's team slowly opening an egg sac.

As the cloth-like material begins to open, you get a first glimpse of the squirmy movement going on inside.

Then, anticipation builds ...

SPIDERS! And not just any spiders. These are funnel-web spiders, one of the most toxic of all spiders, all crawling out of a single egg sac, thrilling arachnologists everywhere and making the rest of us quite uncomfortable.

On the bright side, it's a fun video to share while waiting for the next trick-or-treater.

Watch these spiders emerge from an egg sac

