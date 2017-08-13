A little over four years ago, in July 2013, Mei Lun and Mei Huan were born at Zoo Atlanta. While they were just referred to as Cub A and Cub B prior to their 100-day birthday — the traditional amount of time before pandas receive their names — Zoo Atlanta tracked their development in a video montage. They released the video on Oct. 23, 2013, along with the announcement of their names.

The result of that video is roughly 100 days of baby panda adorableness. From cute squeaks to playful ear nibbles to plenty of naps together (not to mention lots of "colorful nursery sheets," as Zoo Atlanta notes), Mei Lun and Mei Huan were precious little tykes.

Of course, Mei Lun and Mei Huan are all grown up and in China now, though they have struggled with some culture shock. But it's always nice to look back at the early start of their journey, a sort of Facebook Memories for pandas.