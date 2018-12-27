Watch the world's only known albino orangutan return to the wild

It's not every day you see an albino orangutan in the forest, In fact, Alba is the only known albino of her kind.

She was rescued from a village in April 2017 by the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation. Alba was 5 years old when they found her, and she was suffering from stress, dehydration, parasite infection and a poor appetite.

Now, more than 20 months later, she is healthy, happy and returning to her home in the wild. You can see in the video above as the rescue team brings her and another orangutan, Kika, back to the forest.

The two were released on Dec. 19 in Bukit Baka Bukit National Park in Indonesia. Months of intensive care and recovery led to the emotional moment where Alba and her new friend could be free again.

Alba slowly exited the cage she was transported in and took in her new surroundings cautiously. Once she was acclimated, Alba quickly climbed up high in the tree to begin her new adventures.

Alba was released into a section of the national park in Central Kalimantan and will be monitored. (Photo: Bjorn Vaughn/BPI/BOSF)

The Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation has now rescued, rehabilitated and released 386 orangutans since 2012. A monitoring team in the national park will continue to look after Alba and other orangutans in the area.

The first reports back for the rare albino orangutan is that she is actively moving through the forest canopy at a height of 35 meters or more.

It was a long journey for Alba, but her unique look and her healthy recovery has shown the good work that foundations and organizations are doing to rescue and rehabilitate animals in need.

