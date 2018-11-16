In 2015, the United Nations drafted the Paris Agreement, a global plan for lowering greenhouse gas emissions. The long-term goal is to keep the global average temperature well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Meanwhile, the planet's polar ice caps continue to experience melting ice sheets and shrinking glaciers as world leaders grapple with how to curb global warming.

German photographer Tom Hegen somberly depicts the effect warmer Arctic waters have on Greenland in his photography series entitled "two°."

Hegen's photographs not only illustrate melting ice but also rising sea levels. Hegen says the Greenland ice sheet contains enough water to raise global sea levels by 7 meters.

"Melting ice in the Arctic is one of the most obvious examples of global climate change."

Though the photos carry a stark message, they are also oddly beautiful. As Hegen puts it, "the surface of the Arctic Ice Sheet is not a seamless plain of ice, it’s more like Swiss cheese, covered with thousands of seasonal rivers and lakes on the surface through which meltwater is able to flow over the ice, enter into the ice and then flowing downstream into the ocean."