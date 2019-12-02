It's December, which means it's "meteorological winter" for the Northern Hemisphere. And while there are still a few weeks until the winter solstice — which marks the official beginning of "astronomical winter" on Dec. 21 — the weather across much of North America is already leaving little doubt that winter has effectively arrived.

Wintry weather wreaked havoc in swaths of the U.S. over the Thanksgiving holiday, unleashing heavy snow and powerful winds that snarled road traffic, disrupted air travel and knocked out electricity for thousands of people.

A dangerous winter storm swept east across the country during the weekend after Thanksgiving, and more severe weather is forecast along both the east and west coasts in coming days.

The weather reportedly contributed to a deadly plane crash Saturday in South Dakota, where nine people were killed when a single-engine aircraft went down. A day later, a passenger jet slipped off the runway while it was landing at Buffalo Niagara International Airport. There were also widespread flight delays as travelers tried to return home after Thanksgiving, with some 7,500 flights delayed and more than 900 canceled as of Monday, according to CNN.

Road travel was also affected in many places, including Interstate 68 in Garrett County, Maryland, where a 36-vehicle pileup was linked to heavy fog and snow. About 50 million people in the U.S. began this week under some kind of winter weather advisory, including some places that have been inundated with snow. Nearly 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow fell on Duluth, Minnesota, within 48 hours, AccuWeather reports, while parts of South Dakota at the base of the Rocky Mountains received 30 inches (0.8 meters) of snow with drifts measuring 3 to 5 feet (0.9 to 1.5 meters).

The snow and ice was often exacerbated by strong winds, which gusted as strong as a category 1 hurricane Saturday in Nederland, Colorado, reaching speeds up to 94 mph (151 kph). Winds also gusted at 59 mph (95 kph) in Nebraska, according to AccuWeather, which notes icicles froze sideways during high winds in the city of Kimbell.