Because nothing good can last forever, the Farmers' Almanac has once again crashed the waning days of summer to remind us all that the cruel, dark days of winter are ominously beckoning.

For two centuries, the publication has been making advanced forecasts for the seasons using sunspot activity, tidal action, planetary position, and other "top secret mathematical and astronomical formulas." These predictions aren't exactly embraced by modern meteorologists, as you might be thinking.

Your annual reminder that using the Farmers Almanac for a seasonal meteorological is about as good as going to a psychic. — Matt Lanza (@mattlanza) August 16, 2015

But hey — if you're someone eager to start planning for the cold days ahead, there's certainly no harm in seeing what Caleb Weatherbee and the team at the Almanac have to say about the 2017-2018 season. As the prediction map below shows, it appears that the eastern half of the country in particular would be well advised to stock up on shovels, heavy sweaters and warm socks.

The Farmers' Almanac has dubbed the 2017-2018 winter weather: 'The cold, the dry, and the wet, and the wild.' (Photo: Farmers' Almanac)

Like other years, the Almanac has red-flagged certain dates to be wary of when planning any kind of travel. If the word "Snowpocalypse" sends a shiver down your spine and you happen to live along the Atlantic Seaboard, stay home Jan. 20 to 23, Feb. 4 to 7 and 16 to 19, and March 1 to 3 and 20 to 23.

"Being in the business of predicting long-range weather forecasts is exciting, worrisome and rewarding," Managing Editor Sandy Duncan said. "Many of our readers rejoice when we predict cold and snowy conditions while others complain that it's too cold and wet. Yet we have to stick by our predictions no matter what Mother Nature may throw at us."

Enjoy the summer, everyone. Winter, with all her frost, beauty and fury, will be making an entrance very soon.