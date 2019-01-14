A violently beautiful storm with no name churns in the Pacific

While the United States waits to see how the polar vortex plays out, the North Pacific has been hosting a very large storm with no name.

The storm, captured in the image above by Japan's Himawari-8 satellite on Jan. 10 at 2 a.m. UTC, has a central pressure of 937 millibars, according to the National Weather Service Ocean Prediction Center's Twitter feed. To put that in perspective, Hurricane Florence, the storm that clobbered North and South Carolina in 2018, had a central pressure of 939 millibars. Waves were almost 57 feet high.

hazardous conditions continue across the Pacific associated with a 937 mb, #hurricane force low pressure -- altimeter instruments flying aboard Jason-2 and CryoSat-2 satellites returned widespread phenomenal seas > 45 ft, w/highest significant wave heights to 56.71 ft #SatWave pic.twitter.com/ae5o6niDGE — NWS OPC (@NWSOPC) January 10, 2019

The storm slowly made its way to the U.S. West Coast, one of many such storms expected to arrive along the coast this week, according to Weather.com. California, in particular, can expect plenty of rain and, in higher elevations, snow, thanks to the jet stream carrying these storms to the coast.

