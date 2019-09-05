Hurricane Dorian was the strongest storm ever to make landfall in the Bahamas. A powerful Category 5, Dorian lingered over the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, flattening homes, toppling trees, causing severe flooding and causing at least 20 deaths.

"So many families have been deeply impacted," said Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis in a nationwide address, saying the storm "has left generational devastation across Abaco and Grand Bahama."

While recovery efforts are now underway in the Bahamas, the death toll is expected to rise.

Meanwhile, the hurricane is making its way up the East Coast of the U.S. The storm had maximum sustained winds of about 115 mph. Now a Category 3 hurricane, it's churning in the Atlantic Ocean about 100 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina.

It will take weeks and months to assess the damage Hurricane Dorian has caused and even longer to rebuild. Here's a snapshot of what the storm has left in its wake so far.