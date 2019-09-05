Hurricane Dorian was the strongest storm ever to make landfall in the Bahamas. A powerful Category 5, Dorian lingered over the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, flattening homes, toppling trees, causing severe flooding and causing at least 20 deaths.
"So many families have been deeply impacted," said Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis in a nationwide address, saying the storm "has left generational devastation across Abaco and Grand Bahama."
While recovery efforts are now underway in the Bahamas, the death toll is expected to rise.
Meanwhile, the hurricane is making its way up the East Coast of the U.S. The storm had maximum sustained winds of about 115 mph. Now a Category 3 hurricane, it's churning in the Atlantic Ocean about 100 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina.
It will take weeks and months to assess the damage Hurricane Dorian has caused and even longer to rebuild. Here's a snapshot of what the storm has left in its wake so far.
People wade through flooded streets amid downed palm trees on Great Abaco Island.
(Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)
This aerial view shows damage caused by Hurricane Dorian on Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas.
(Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Jasmine Farrington (right) greets Martha Eyma after she was rescued and flown to Nassau from devastated Abaco Island.
(Photo: Jose Jimenez/Getty Images)
Boats are scattered like toys at a marina on Great Abaco Island.
(Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Volunteers in Nassau receive relief supplies headed for Abaco Island and Grand Bahamas. Nassau lies on New Providence, which is south of the devastation.
(Photo: Jose Jiminez/Getty Images)
Strong winds and heavy rain cover a walkway in Jensen Beach, Florida, as Hurricane Dorian makes its way up the coast. Jensen Beach is north of West Palm Beach.
(Photo: ADAM DELGIUDICE/AFP/Getty Images)
A woman photographs a boarded-up hotel in Charleston, South Carolina, that has obviously been through the hurricane drill before.
(Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images)