Hurricane Lane looks peaceful from up here

Hurricanes may be agents of destruction, but they can also be beautiful from certain angles.

One angle is from 250 miles above the planet. That's the vantage point from which NASA astronaut Rick Arnold, currently on board the International Space Station, snapped the above photo on Aug. 22 of Hurricane Lane.

"#HurricaneLane in the early morning hours near #Hawaii," Arnold tweeted. "The crew of the @Space_Station sends much aloha to everyone there."



Meanwhile, Lisa Bucci, a research associate at the University of Miami, was flying with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) hurricane hunters and recorded this video from inside the eye of Hurricane Lane on the same day Arnold's photo was taken.

Hurricane Lane, a Category 5 storm, may be the first major hurricane to make landfall in Hawaii in 26 years, according to CNN. State authorities are advising residents to stock up on food and water to last for at least two weeks. Some residents are flying out of the state before the storm arrives.

Pacific Ocean hurricanes like Hurricane Lane rarely make landfall in Hawaii given the sheer size of the Pacific and how small the islands of Hawaii are. The last hurricane to make landfall in the islands, Hurricane Iniki, occurred in 1992.

