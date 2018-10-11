Boats that had been docked in Panama City are left in a pile of rubble.
(Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Hurricane Michael hit the Florida Panhandle on Oct. 10, destroying many businesses and homes and obliterating the shore. Many residents in the Panama City area didn't evacuate because the storm was a Category 2 less than two days before it accelerated in strength and speed. By the time Hurricane Michael slammed into Mexico Beach, Florida, it was a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 155 mph.
In terms of barometric pressure, it was the third most powerful hurricane to hit the United States mainland. That puts it ahead of Hurricane Katrina, though as this LiveScience file explains, meteorologists have to take all sorts of measurements into account, including storm surge, which played an outsized role during and after Hurricane Harvey, for example.
As of Oct. 11, at least two people have died and more than 900,000 businesses and homes are without power in Florida, Alabama and Georgia — far fewer initial deaths than other hurricanes have caused. Hurricane Michael caused major flooding in western North Carolina, just weeks after Hurricane Florence hit the state.
It will take days and possibly even weeks to determine how much destruction Hurricane Michael has caused, but the evidence is already apparent in this video and images below.
Debris is blown down a street in Panama City, Florida.
(Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Trees lay on the top of a home in Panama City, Florida.
(Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Mike Lindsey stands in his antique shop after the winds from Hurricane Michael broke the windows in his shop.
(Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Broken awnings are seen after Hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area in Panama City.
(Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Passersby look over the damage at Family Dollar store.
(Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
A random truck seems out of place amid bevy of damaged boats at a marina in Panama City.
(Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AP/Getty Images)
Downed power lines dot the downtown area of Panama City following Micheal's exit from the area.
(Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Haley Nelson stands in front of what's left of one of her father's trailer homes after Hurricane Michael passed over the area.
(Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Rick Teska (at left) helps a business owner rescue his dogs after the storm had passed.
(Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
A large tree is uprooted in downtown Panama City.
(Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AP/Getty Images)
Amanda Logsdon begins the process of cleaning up her home after her roof was blown off by the hurricane.
(Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Comeasha Stanley (from left), Ramari Stanley and Terrell Atkinson walk by a heavily damaged apartment in Panama City.
(Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)