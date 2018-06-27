A heatwave sweeping through Ireland this week has not only pushed average temperatures well into the 80s, but also increased sightings of "fairy wind" across the country.

This weather phenomenon, more commonly known as a dust devil, occurs during dry conditions when warmer surface air rises quickly to form an updraft. These vacuums then begin to spiral, approaching diameters of between 10 to 50 feet and soaring at most up to 100 feet into the air.

In Ireland, these dust devils are known as "sí gaoithe," which translates to "fairy wind." Because many tend to happen in fields, they often produce a magical effect of dried grass dancing through the air.

And as this older video shows, they're also quite fun to play in.

It's worth noting that while many people in Ireland accept the "fairy wind" moniker, an alternative translation of "sí gaoithe" is more rooted in reality.

However you describe it, with the heat wave expected to continue through the end of this week, Irish eyes will clearly have plenty more opportunities to experience this beautiful phenomena.

Michael d'Estries ( @michaeldestries ) covers science, technology, art, and the beautiful, unusual corners of our incredible world.

Related on MNN:
inaudible infrasound, tornado formation
Extraordinary video of massive tornado will leave you mesmerized
Related topics: Nature, Weather & Climate