A heatwave sweeping through Ireland this week has not only pushed average temperatures well into the 80s, but also increased sightings of "fairy wind" across the country.

This weather phenomenon, more commonly known as a dust devil, occurs during dry conditions when warmer surface air rises quickly to form an updraft. These vacuums then begin to spiral, approaching diameters of between 10 to 50 feet and soaring at most up to 100 feet into the air.

In Ireland, these dust devils are known as "sí gaoithe," which translates to "fairy wind." Because many tend to happen in fields, they often produce a magical effect of dried grass dancing through the air.

And as this older video shows, they're also quite fun to play in.

It's worth noting that while many people in Ireland accept the "fairy wind" moniker, an alternative translation of "sí gaoithe" is more rooted in reality.

Common misunderstanding. The sí in sí gaoithe doesn't come from fairy but rather síthe or sítheadh which means a blast of wind or a sudden onrush. Irish warriors were often described as engaging in a "sithe seabhacamhail", a hawk-like charge against enemies.

— Trevor Herbert (@riadach) June 24, 2018

However you describe it, with the heat wave expected to continue through the end of this week, Irish eyes will clearly have plenty more opportunities to experience this beautiful phenomena.