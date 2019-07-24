July on track to be the hottest month ever recorded on Earth

Don't let that delightful burst of cool air that just descended on the Plains and the South distract you from the big picture. For most of the world, it's really hot outside. In fact, climate scientists say July is shaping up to be the hottest month in recorded history.

Although there's still a week or so left in the month, experts say the record from July 2017 will likely be toppled.

"It's looking like there's a strong likelihood that we will end up with the warmest month ever," Brian Brettschneider, a climate researcher at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, told NBC News. ("Ever" technically means since climate record-keeping began in 1880.)

Europe has been sweltering under an intense heat wave and a record-breaking heat wave settled over the East Coast and Midwest, affecting about one-third of the population of the U.S. and causing widespread power outages.

And July falls on the heels of a record-breaking June, which was the hottest June ever recorded on Earth, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

In July 2017, when the last record was set, average temperatures around the world were 2.16 degrees Fahrenheit (1.2 degrees Celsius) higher than the 20th century average of 57.8 degrees F (14.3 degrees C), according to NOAA.

Michael Mann, a climate scientist at Pennsylvania State University, was quick to point out the signficance:

This is significant. But stay tuned for July numbers. July is the warmest month of the year globally. If this July turns out to be the warmest July (it has a good shot at it), it will be the warmest month we have measured on Earth!#RecordWarmth #ClimateChange #NotSubtle https://t.co/cuXQLOEz7G — Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) July 15, 2019

Later, Mann added, "In case I forgot to say it, beating the record isn't a good thing when it comes to climate change..."