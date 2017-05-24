If you had plans to drive end-to-end along California's iconic coastal Highway 1 this summer, you're going to want to table them ... indefinitely.

At about 9:30 p.m. on May 20, an estimated 1 million tons of rock and debris slipped 250 feet down a hillside in Big Sur, burying a quarter-mile stretch of Highway 1 before crashing into the Pacific. Fortunately, no injuries or missing persons have been reported.

According to Susana Cruz, a spokeswoman with the California Department of Transportation, the landslide is likely the largest in California state history. More troubling, it's not yet finished.

"We haven't been able to go up there and assess. It's still moving," she told the AP. "We have geologists and engineers who are going to check it out this week to see how do we pick up the pieces."

Picking up the pieces is an understatement. As you can see in the drone footage shot below, the highway is buried under an estimated 40 feet of debris.

Not surprisingly, the uptick in damage to roads in California over the last 12 months is largely due to the record-breaking storms that have impacted the region. According to federal scientists, the state is in the midst of its wettest year in over 122 years of record keeping.

“There was so much saturation and so much weight,” Cruz said of the slide.