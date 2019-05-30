Depending on where you live in the U.S., May is often peak time for tornado season. This year is no exception.

At least 225 tornadoes have been confirmed since May 17 throughout much of the U.S. in places like Missouri, Kansas and Ohio. With more than 400 tornado reports noted by the National Weather Service since then, those tallies are sure to grow, reports The Washington Post.

According to the National Weather Service, 38 people have died so far from tornadoes in 2019 and seven of those deaths have happened in May. Tornadoes have been reported throughout Texas to Colorado, through the Midwest and in many parts of the East Coast and South. Tornadoes are difficult to predict and patterns in their behavior are difficult to pin down. The only common thread this year is the sheer number of preliminary reports of tornadoes and the diverse pattern where they are occurring, with the jet stream creating good conditions for tornadoes across many states, according to Science Alert.

Here's a look at just some of the devastation these storms have caused across the country.